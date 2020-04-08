At home date night recipes with Mia & Sam

Baked Honey Sriracha Brussel Sprouts
Ingredients
1 pound Brussel Sprouts
3 tablespoons olive oil
2/3 cup honey
1/3 cup sriracha
Salt
Step 1: Heat oven to 400 degrees
Step 2. Cut Brussel Sprouts in half, toss in olive oil and salt.
Step 3. Bake Brussel Sprouts in over for 30 minutes, or until they start to crisp.
Step 4. Mix Sriracha, honey, and salt in a bowl.
Step 5. Take Brussel Sprouts out of the oven, and toss with sauce. Enjoy!
Baked Flank Steak
Ingredients
1 flank steak
4 tablespoons olive oil
salt & pepper
Step 1. Cover both sides of steak with olive oil, then salt and pepper.
Step 2. Cook steak in a pan for three minutes on each side.
Step 3. Bake in oven at 400 degrees for 20 minutes.
Step 4. Take out of oven and enjoy!
Wines are Loscano ‘The Winemaker’ and Eight Years in the Desert.
Vegan Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Ingredients
4 gold potatoes
1 stick melted plant butter
1-2 cloves roasted minced garlic
salt & pepper
Step 1. Peel & chop potatoes into small cubes
Step 2. Boil potatoes until soft
Step 3. Mash potatoes by themselves
Step 4. Add butter, salt and pepper and mix. Enjoy!