(COLORADO SPRINGS) — With the seasons changing, it’s still important to keep active as much as possible. Dr. Marc Phillips, with Fyzical Therapy & Balance Center, based in Gleneagle, joined Loving Living Local host Nova, to discuss and demonstrate a few exercises people can do to combat the risk of falling at home.

Through their comprehensive programs, according to Dr. Phillips, clients will discover how to achieve the pinnacle of healthy living, while also expanding their boundaries, and ultimately feeling better.

For more information on advice and a comprehensive evaluation, visit their website.