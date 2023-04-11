(SPONSORED) The new Executive Director of Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, Angela Seals, appeared on Loving Living Local.

She has been re-envisioning COPPeR’s programming and staffing to best serve its unique role in promoting cultural life & cultural tourism, building capacity for creative industry, and amplifying the way the arts function and contribute in our community.



“A strong Cultural Office – one that is a unifier, a bridge-builder, a thought-leader, and catalyst – supports the creative ecosystem across our region and directly impacts our community’s quality of life, unique identity, and economic development,” Seals says. “I believe in this work because I believe in what the arts can do for the Pikes Peak region’s future.”

For more information check out culturaloffice.org.