For the last 28 years, Colorado Springs has hosted a tattoo competition where individuals can compete several different categories. This year, the competition for the best ink kicks off on Saturday.

Christopher Desilets, Host and Competition Organizer, along with Justin Jacobs, Owner of RX Tattoo Care, are in studio this morning, chatting with Claudia about the competition and what it takes to win a title. Entries are still being accepted.

For more information, visit: Pro-Promotions.com