April showers bring May flowers and new seasonal items to Dunkin’

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

COLORADO SPRINGS — These April showers aren’t just bringing us some May flowers but also a whole new slew of delicious Dunkin’ beverages!

Dairy alternatives continue to be a hot choice for a lot of people, including coffee drinkers and Dunkin’ is hearing those demands. So to keep their guests running in refreshing new ways they’re adding even more choices to its menu.

Dunkin’ is launching Sunrise Batch Hot Coffee, and they’ve brought butter pecan back with the Butter Pecan Sundae Signature Latte!

Dunkin’ is rolling out their new seasonal options, and not only do they have delicious drinks, but they also have some sensational, on-the-go treats!

For more information, go online to dunkindonuts.com.