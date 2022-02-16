Apple Valley Cider Co. announces new Prickly Pear Cider!

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

You’d be hard-pressed to find some good cider, but a local business out of Penrose, Colorado, says they have what you need. Owner of Apple Valley Cider Co. Kevin Williams was in studio with the Loving Living Local team talking about their 4th-anniversary party and new product, Prickly Pear Cider which is made with 100% apple juice and Prickly Pear Puree.

Apple Valley Cider makes award-winning hard ciders in Penrose. Their products are gluten-free and are made from 100% apple juice and pureed fruit, with no added sugar.

Want to know how you can get your hands on some Apple Valley Cider? Head to their website, applevalleycider.com.