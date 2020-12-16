Another great 2020 Give! Organization; Springs Recovery Connection

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Another great organization that is part of the 2020 Give! Campaign is Springs Recovery Connection

Springs Recovery Connection offers our community hope for recovery from substance use disorder.

SRC is committed to eliminating the stigma, shame and barriers so many face when seeking help with their disease.

We chat with Rebecca Berg, Director of Development and Communications, and Joey Johnson, Peer Recovery Coach and Emergency Department Specialist, about the work they do, and why it is crucial during these times.

To donate, visit: https://indygive.com/nonprofit/springs-recovery-connection/