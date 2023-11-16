(SPONSORED) – Come join Colorado Ballet Society for a delightful afternoon of enchantment as Colorado Ballet Society’s National Honor Society for Dance Arts Secondary Chapter presents the annual Nutcracker Tea! Get ready to be transported into a magical world filled with sugar plum fairies, dancing snowflakes, and mischievous mice.

Artistic Director Kate Walsh and Dancer Kiera Irwin shared all the details with Nova about the event. If you’re a fan of Tchaikovsky’s iconic music or simply looking for a festive outing, the Nutcracker Tea is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season!

Tickets are $35 per person and include hot chocolate, tea and special treats with characters from A Colorado Nutcracker, photo opportunities with Nutcracker Characters and Santa Claus, shopping at the Sugarplum Boutique, and a breathtaking mini performance of A Colorado Nutcracker.

All proceeds received from the Nutcracker Tea will go toward Colorado Ballet Society’s Firm Foundation Legacy Fund- in honor of Patricia Hoffman. This is a great way to support your community and local artists as the fund awards both merit and need-based scholarships to dancers.

For more information head to the website.