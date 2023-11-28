(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 9th Annual Holiday Spectacular: Christmas This Year, is happening at ENT Center for the Arts. The show will run four performances on Dec. 2 and 3, with tickets and livestream registrations available at ChristmasThisYear.org.

“Christmas This Year: Holiday Spectacular is a family variety show that highlights the gifts and talents of our community with Down syndrome and special abilities,” according to the show’s website.

Executive Director of Friends of Club 21, Jared Anderson, spoke about the show on Loving Living Local and also performed a song, which he wrote.

For all the ticket information and show details head to the website.