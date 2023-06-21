(Sponsored) – The 2023 Give! Campaign is getting started!

Executive Director Courtney Deuser & Campaign Manager Rachel Tyrrell sat with Loving Living Local host Nova to unveil the nonprofits selected to be part of the program this year.

They shared a small handful from the 67 non-profits on the list and were very excited to announce nine new nonprofits this year who have never been in the campaign before. These include Flying Pig Farm in Manitou Springs, Knob Hill Urban Art District and the Chamber Orchestra of Colorado Springs.

The Give! Campaign exists to inspire community philanthropy in fun, fresh, and innovative ways, specifically aiming to increase young donor engagement, ages 18-36 years of age. Give! is a promotion and fundraising end-of-year platform for local nonprofits serving the Pikes Peak Region that launched on November 1 and runs through December 31.

For more information on all of the non-profits, head to the Give website.