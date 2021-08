Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Get ready for a night of fun and entertainment while we honor the heroes in our community.

It’s the 4th Annual Colorado History, Honoring Heroes in the Community event. Come learn about the extraordinary people that live here in Colorado Springs. The event happens this this weekend, to get more information, go to onebodyklcc.org