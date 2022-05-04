As May is National Foster Care Month, Special Kids, Special Families of Colorado is doing everything in their power to raise awareness for children in need of a forever home. With an estimated 400 children in Colorado who need Foster Care, SKSF’s Development & Communications Manager, Jon Karroll, stopped by Loving Living Local with Foster Parent Ronald Woodson. Together, they shared details about the SKSF Foster Care Orientation that takes place on the 1st Tuesday and 3rd Thursday of every month.



To learn more, click here: Special Kids Special Families