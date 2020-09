Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

This year’s Southern Colorado Women’s Chamber of Commerce’ Accolades Luncheon was a bit different, but better than ever. It went hybrid-mode, and embraced the many local businesses that have thrived during a pandemic.

Lola Woloch, SCWCC CEO, shares her inspiring thoughts on how a great team and hard work made this event possible.

To learn more, visit: SCWCC.com