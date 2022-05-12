Grab the fam and head to the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs this weekend to catch a Cirque Italia Show.



Dates and Times

Thursday May 12th 7:30 PM

Friday May 13th 7:30 PM

Saturday May 14th 1:30 PM, 4:30 PM, 7:30 PM

Sunday May 15th 1:30 PM, 4:30 PM



Ticket Prices

Adult $25, $40, $50

Child: $10, $15, $45



Use promo code “FREE” for offer below…

*Buy an adult admission ticket in levels 2 or 3, get a child free*

Facts about Cirque Italia:

– Cirque Italia is the first traveling water circus in America.

– Owner, Manuel Rebecchi, is from Italy and comes from a circus family

– Tents were custom fabricated by Ferrari in Italy

– Water stages hold 35,000 gallons of water

– Worldwide performers from Brazil, Peru, Italy, Romania, Bulgaria, Cuba, Mexico, Portugal and more…

– Feature acts include contortion, wheel of death, aerial acts, juggling, clowns, acrobats, and more…

– Considered a Cirque variety show – a Las Vegas-styled show in your own town

– The setup is intimate and interactive with the furthest seat from the stage 40 feet away

– All our shows are strictly animal-free