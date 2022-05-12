Grab the fam and head to the Citadel Mall in Colorado Springs this weekend to catch a Cirque Italia Show.
Dates and Times
Thursday May 12th 7:30 PM
Friday May 13th 7:30 PM
Saturday May 14th 1:30 PM, 4:30 PM, 7:30 PM
Sunday May 15th 1:30 PM, 4:30 PM
Ticket Prices
Adult $25, $40, $50
Child: $10, $15, $45
Use promo code “FREE” for offer below…
*Buy an adult admission ticket in levels 2 or 3, get a child free*
Facts about Cirque Italia:
– Cirque Italia is the first traveling water circus in America.
– Owner, Manuel Rebecchi, is from Italy and comes from a circus family
– Tents were custom fabricated by Ferrari in Italy
– Water stages hold 35,000 gallons of water
– Worldwide performers from Brazil, Peru, Italy, Romania, Bulgaria, Cuba, Mexico, Portugal and more…
– Feature acts include contortion, wheel of death, aerial acts, juggling, clowns, acrobats, and more…
– Considered a Cirque variety show – a Las Vegas-styled show in your own town
– The setup is intimate and interactive with the furthest seat from the stage 40 feet away
– All our shows are strictly animal-free