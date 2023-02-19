The Pikes Peak Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society is called the “America the Beautiful Chorus.” They are a non-profit organization which was originally chartered in 1946.

Ten members appeared on Loving Living Local to perform two old fashioned songs. The American the Beautiful Chorus is part of an international brotherhood sharing the love of singing a cappella music in the barbershop style.

The mission of the America the Beautiful Chorus is to bring people together in harmony and fellowship to enrich lives through singing.

Learn more at atbchorus.com.