(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pumpkin season is coming in hot, like the weather, and Dunkin’ has officially launched its lineup of pumpkin beverages! It’s been over 264 long days since pumpkin fans savored their last sweet taste of pumpkin at Dunkin’, so get ready to cozy up to your OG fall fave this August. Krista Witiak and Franchisee Leader George Hart introduce us to this year’s fall lineup.

Dunkin’s newest location on the west side of Colorado Springs is celebrating its grand opening on Thursday, Aug. 24, with guests being treated to a free medium hot or iced coffee on opening day.

Dunkin’s pumpkin lineup features the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, Nutty Pumpkin Coffee, and Pumpkin Swirl. The Bakery lineup spotlights three fan favorites: Pumpkin Cake Donut, MUNCHKINS® Donut Hole Treats, and Pumpkin Muffins.

To learn more about the fall menu items, head to dunkindonuts.com.