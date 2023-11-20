(COLORADO SPRINGS) — All About The Suds has been over six years in the making for owner Debbie Bertrand.

Debbie said she began evaluating all the various things we introduce into our bodies as she was going through breast cancer. Debbie and her husband John were in Las Vegas and walked into Nectar store. They fell in love with the look and were excited to find out that all their products are safe to use with clean and simple ingredients.

It has been a dream of Debbie’s to open a boutique and the opportunity presented itself to partner with Nectar. All About The Suds are the first brick and mortar store in Colorado to offer the Nectar brand. Nectar has a superb product line that is plant-based, handmade in the USA, sulfate, paraben, and phthalate free, and cruelty free.

The products are those eye-catching items that draw you in. All About The Suds want its customers to experience these products. They offer a unique experience to try the products in-store with sinks for customers to experience the products.

All About The Suds offers a diverse Nectar product line with a wide variety of soaps. Macaron, ice cream cones, pie-shaped, donut, cupcakes, popsicles, rubber duckie, pirate, bears, pretzels, and heart soaps, to name a few. These all have hydrating ingredients for your skin.

All About the Suds Black Friday Special is Nov. 24, opening at 8 a.m.

The first 36 people who spend $100 will receive a Gift Swag Bag valued at $65 free, and free Nectar Milkshake Bath Soak containing bath bombs, bath scoops, and a suds coffee mug with hot chocolate bomb.