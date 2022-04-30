Beau Brant first got his hands on a piano at 3 years old. By 5 years old, he was taking formal lessons. At 12 years old, his expensive dream of becoming a pilot led him to playing in his first restaurant in Evergreen, CO, at 12 years old to start making money to take pilot lessons.

For the last 30 years, Brant’s parallel career as an Airline Pilot and Pianist has taken him on a global journey of playing piano in festivals and large scale special events, recording seven original albums, magazine features, and more… Not to mention getting engaged in flight on a United Express flight he was piloting.

Learn more about Brant and his parallel career as a talented Pianist and Pilot by going to his website.

Click here –> beaubrantmusic.com