In this week's Give! Pikes Peak segment, we learned about Ahavah Community Initiative.

Their mission is to connect people who are facing food insecurity due to financial struggles to locally-farmed, regeneratively-grown produce, and to provide education centered around healthy living and environmental consciousness.

Ahavah Community Initiative does this by offering donated memberships to a local CSA program. Memberships include a weekly bag of produce along with discounted (often free) farm tours, classes, and events.

Learn more today at www.ahavahcommunity.org

Ahavah Community Initiative is part of the Give! Pikes Peak class of 2023 – donate today at givepikespeak.org.