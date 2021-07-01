Affordable Flags and Fireworks gives insight on properly displaying the U.S. flag

Loving Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Ahead of the holiday weekend, Affordable Flags and Fireworks are as busy as ever preparing flags for Southern Colorado and beyond. They teach us how to properly fold our country’s flag and the importance of respecting it.

Go to AffordableFlags.com for all the details.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Dee Cortez

Follow Keni Mac