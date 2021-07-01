Ahead of the holiday weekend, Affordable Flags and Fireworks are as busy as ever preparing flags for Southern Colorado and beyond. They teach us how to properly fold our country’s flag and the importance of respecting it.
Affordable Flags and Fireworks gives insight on properly displaying the U.S. flag
