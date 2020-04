Many people have been taking matters into their own hands and coloring and cutting their own hair. This morning we chat with Foil Salon Owners Kim Romano and Jose Perez, on the tips and tricks to maintaining your own hair from home.

Foil Salon is currently offering advice on their Facebook page and can help you with products you may need for a more professional result.

To learn more, visit: FoilSalonColoradoSprings.com