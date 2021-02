Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

From Forgotten to Forever Rescue is a 501c3, PACFA certified all breed rescue and transport organization. They are foster-based in Southern Colorado, and have volunteers and fosters all over the state. Their niche is taking in medical cases, pregnant females and mom with puppies. FFTF currently has many dogs and cats for adoption.

Maurcedes Cordova, Founder, joins us this morning with details on how you can adopt a furry friend. To learn more, visit: FromForgottenToForever.com