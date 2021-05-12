Adjust your moves before going “HAM” at the gym

More often than not, if we’re on a kick where we’re going to the gym consistently, we’re feeling good with the fact that we’re simply going to the gym. That doesn’t mean, however, that it’s doing our body any good for the long haul.
Hally Brooke with Playful Fitness tells us it’s common for people to subconsciously workout certain body parts more than others. We do this because we are compensating for other weaker body parts, which could hurt us more later on in life. Watch Keni Mac and Hally Brooke do these exercises. You can also go to https://www.playfulfitness.org/ for more information.

Watch the more simple exercises with Keni and Hally here below.

