Give the biggest gift of all to a homeless pet at Teller County Regional Animal Shelter

WOODLAND PARK, Colo.-- On Friday, Dec. 10, Park County Deputies responded to the report of a domestic violence incident occurring in the area of Highway 24, near to the Park County and Teller County jurisdiction line.

Deputies learned that the suspect was also involved in a possible armed robbery in Park County. When attempting contact with the vehicle, a pursuit ensued with the suspect vehicle by law enforcement officers with Park County, Teller County and Colorado State Patrol.