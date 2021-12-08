Every day, there are countless animals waiting for a loving family to pick them up from a shelter and take them home. This holiday season, Teller County Regional Animal Shelter is urging people to adopt and not shop for their next furry family member. If you’re looking to add a pet to your family and are committed and ready to take that leap, consider one of the many animals waiting for love at TCRAS.
Go to the TCRAS website to see the animals up for adoption and follow the shelter on Facebook and Instagram. You can also call and make an appointment to stop by for a visit and meet the sweet fur babies in person! Click here to get started! -> www.tcrascolorado.org
Give the biggest gift of all to a homeless pet at Teller County Regional Animal Shelter
Every day, there are countless animals waiting for a loving family to pick them up from a shelter and take them home. This holiday season, Teller County Regional Animal Shelter is urging people to adopt and not shop for their next furry family member. If you’re looking to add a pet to your family and are committed and ready to take that leap, consider one of the many animals waiting for love at TCRAS.