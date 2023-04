(COLORADO SPRINGS) — If you’re looking for a good read inspiring hope and faith, Colorado Author Jason Dennen has a new book called “8 Days Till Sunrise” available now. In his new book, Jason shares his story of surviving a skydiving accident, his comeback to complete a triathlon, and his journey to find his life’s purpose. Krista Witiak sits down with the author and learns more about what inspired him to write the book.

For more information about Jason and his new book, visit jasondennen.com.