Actor and producer, Alejandro De Hoyos is set to be part of the La Vida! Event in Colorado Springs to inspire people in the community to do better in business and life.
Learn more about Alejandro De Hoyos on Instagram and COS Hispanic Business Council.
Look out for his projects out now and coming soon, including;
The Man From Toronto
El Contratista
Free Dead or Alive
I think You Should Leave on Netflix
Actor and Producer Alejandro De Hoyos to visit Colorado Springs
