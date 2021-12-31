According to the stars, big shifts are headed our way in 2022

What do the stars say about what’s to come in 2022? According to astrologer, Sheba CreativeAF, Uranus in Taurus is really the one to watch. This planet in this sign can make for some major shifting in what we value and how we use money, and love. Sheba says Uranus is about change making, rebelling, and creating something new. Venus in Capricorn is RX in the early part of the year making for a tough go in relationships as well. This means reflecting on the old until mid march. In the summer, Jupiter will hit Pisces and could bring us more luck and more joy in our lives.

Sheba CreativeAF says the stars in 2022 show a difference in the way we will look at money and currency. A big boom with crypto currency and NFT’s, including other ways to trade. She says there will be a need to be more conscious of what we eat and how, including learning how to grow your own food and create store houses. There’s going to be a tough shift toward community involvement and many people will be sharing resources.

Follow Sheba CreativeAF by clicking here:

www.mscreativeaf.com

