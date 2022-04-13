The Artistic Director of Education Partnership Immersive Concerts (EPIC), Sergei Vassiliev, and world-famed Concertmaster Petteri Livonen, stopped by the Loving Living Local studio to perform a piece from their upcoming concerts. The two will perform “The Sounds of Finland” together on April 15th and 16th.



Friday, April 15th at the Venue at Almagre in Colorado Springs

Saturday, April 16th at 7 p.m. at the Manitou Art Center in Manitou Springs.



Vassiliev says the concert is essentially a large scale ensemble brought into an intimate, and interactive setting. Petteri will be joined by Andrew Staupe, a famed international piano soloist and Sergei who will be playing clarinet. Along with Sibelius, the unique music from Finland, guests will hear Bartok’s Contrasts, which is a flashy trio commissioned by Benny Goodman.



To get tickets or learn more, click here: EPIC



