Regular, moderate exercise is shown to reduce the risk of cancer. Barre Forte in downtown Colorado Springs wants to support those who have struggled with Cancer, or been impacted by it, by donating a portion of their Thursday proceeds to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

This morning, Maria is out live at Barre Forte showing us how we can help and get a good workout at the same time. To learn more, visit: http://www.BarreForte.com