A virtual event of reflection to honor Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

In times of uncertainty, this event is one worth attending. Community Out Of Chaos: Change Now! is a virtual event taking place January 18th. It will also honor the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

This morning, we chat with Dr. Nathaniel Granger Jr., Chief of Staff of the Pikes Peak Southern Christian Leadership Conference, and Kimber Reese, Administrative Assistant at Colorado College Campus Activities/MLK Jr. Project Coordinator, about the event, and how the community can attend.

To learn more, visit: http://fb.me/e/csUYztH21


