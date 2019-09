Claudia is out live this morning with the team at Carniceria Leonela. In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Week, this grocery store and meat market focuses on Hispanic foods of all kind.

Leonela Ornelas, daughter of store owner Oscar Ornelas, chats with Claudia about the daily operation at the store, which also has a restaurant.

She notes that it takes a team of 40 employees just to run the meat market portion.

You can visit the store Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m.