Vintage Sports Productions is in studio today with a unique look at the history of baseball in Colorado Springs.

Roger Hadix, Sole Proprietor, Vintage Sports Productions, chats with us about how you can still catch some vintage baseball here in the Springs. He also shares the unique items and décor he can make for any occasion.

To learn more, visit: CVBBA.org