A toy drive with a delicious flare, just take the time to care

This holiday season, gifting a toy for a child in need will gift you back some delicious jalapeño poppers.
Amanda Thomas, Assistant Manager at “Four”, and Lawrence Martinez, Toy Drive Program Director, are here this morning with all the details.
by: Claudia GarofaloPosted: / Updated:
This holiday season, gifting a toy for a child in need will gift you back some delicious jalapeño poppers.
Amanda Thomas, Assistant Manager at “Four”, and Lawrence Martinez, Toy Drive Program Director, are here this morning with all the details.
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors and not KXRM-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. FOX21News.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Local sponsor.