(SPONSORED) — Treat yourself or your mom to a visit to one of southern Colorado’s must-see beauty spas, where they create an environment for beauty and wellness! Krista Witiak takes you to A Total New You Salon and Medical Spa (ATNY) and discovers what services your mom can experience this Mother’s Day.

Roses are red; violets are blue; take Mom to A Total New You! It’s officially Mother’s Day week, so why not treat that remarkable woman in your life to a luxurious Mother’s Day spa day?

Enter the Loving Living Local Mother’s Day Giveaway for a chance to win a $100 gift card to A Total New You Salon and Medical Spa or Revolution Jewelry Works. The last day to enter is Friday, May 12th, at noon.

Learn more about the services offered at A Total New You by visiting atnysalon.com.