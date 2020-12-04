A story of hope, Give! back to the ARC Pikes Peak Region

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Adopted from China at age 11, Emerald Doyle attended school for the very first time upon arriving in the United States. For girls in the orphanage in which Emerald lived prior to her adoption, education was not a priority.

The ARC Pikes Peak Region jumped in to help, and Emerald is thriving today.

Tonia Nifong, Communications Manager, ARC, and Emerald Doyle, Educational Advocacy Recipient, UCCS Student, Food Drive Volunteer, Girl Scouts Gold Award Recipient, join this morning to share their story.

The ARC Pikes Peak Region is a part of the 2020 Give! Campaign, if you would like to donate, click here: https://indygive.com/nonprofit/the-arc-pikes-peak-region/