A spiritually eventful morning on Loving Living Local with Psychic Medium, Dana Preshous

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Dana Preshous is an international Certified Psychic Medium, Certified Spiritual Advisor, and Life Coach. She stopped by the Living Local studio and did more than just impress Keni and Nova with her gift, but FOX21 staff.



Dana was one of 20 students handpicked to be trained by Psychic Medium, Lisa Williams and has also worked with Spiritual Mediums and Teachers, Mavis Pittilla, James Van Praagh and more…

After years of work helping others, Dana created The International School for Spiritual and Metaphysical Development. The school provides classes for Intuitive, Psychic, Mediumship and Personal Development.

Follow Dana and learn more about her services by clicking the links below:

Website: danapreshous.com

Twitter: twitter.com/danapreshous

Facebook: facebook.com/BritishMedium

Instagram: instagram.com/danapreshousmediumandcoach