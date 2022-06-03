Personal Chef, Jess Ragland, celebrated National Egg Day in the Loving Living Local studio. She made a special Quiche recipe, used with eggs from Nest Fresh. Chef Jess also shared some interesting egg facts and talked about her experience as a chef.



Learn more about Chef Jess and her recipes online at ChefJess.kitchen.



NestFresh’s Crustless Spinach Quiche Recipe is below:



Ingredients:

● 2 tbsp vegetable oil

● ¾ cup green bell pepper, chopped

● ¾ cup onion, chopped

● 1 large zucchini, grated

● 1 large garlic clove, minced

● 11 large NestFresh eggs

● 1 cup ricotta cheese

● Salt and pepper to taste

● 1 tbsp fresh parsley (optional)

● 1 10 oz package frozen chopped spinach, thawed & squeezed dry

● 1 cup crumbled feta cheese

● Vegetable cooking spray

Directions:

1. Spray 9” spring form pan with cooking spray. Preheat oven to 3350 degrees F.

2. Add vegetable oil to a large skillet and heat on medium high. Add green bell pepper, onion, zucchini, and garlic and sauté until crisp and tender. Remove from heat, drain and cool.

3. In a mixing bowl, combine eggs and ricotta cheese. Whisk until well blended. Add remaining ingredients and cooked vegetables, combine well. Pour mixture into prepared spring form pan, place the pan on a baking sheet.

4. Bake in preheated oven for 45-50 minutes. Let rest 10 minutes before cutting. Serve and enjoy!