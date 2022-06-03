Personal Chef, Jess Ragland, celebrated National Egg Day in the Loving Living Local studio. She made a special Quiche recipe, used with eggs from Nest Fresh. Chef Jess also shared some interesting egg facts and talked about her experience as a chef.
Learn more about Chef Jess and her recipes online at ChefJess.kitchen.
NestFresh’s Crustless Spinach Quiche Recipe is below:
Ingredients:
● 2 tbsp vegetable oil
● ¾ cup green bell pepper, chopped
● ¾ cup onion, chopped
● 1 large zucchini, grated
● 1 large garlic clove, minced
● 11 large NestFresh eggs
● 1 cup ricotta cheese
● Salt and pepper to taste
● 1 tbsp fresh parsley (optional)
● 1 10 oz package frozen chopped spinach, thawed & squeezed dry
● 1 cup crumbled feta cheese
● Vegetable cooking spray
Directions:
1. Spray 9” spring form pan with cooking spray. Preheat oven to 3350 degrees F.
2. Add vegetable oil to a large skillet and heat on medium high. Add green bell pepper, onion, zucchini, and garlic and sauté until crisp and tender. Remove from heat, drain and cool.
3. In a mixing bowl, combine eggs and ricotta cheese. Whisk until well blended. Add remaining ingredients and cooked vegetables, combine well. Pour mixture into prepared spring form pan, place the pan on a baking sheet.
4. Bake in preheated oven for 45-50 minutes. Let rest 10 minutes before cutting. Serve and enjoy!