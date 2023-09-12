(SPONSORED) — Local veteran, Israel Del Toro, Special Warfare Operator with the US Air Force, wrote an inspiring memoir of promises kept, overcoming obstacles, and what it means to sacrifice for others.

When Israel “DT” Del Toro, Jr.’s Humvee rolled over a roadside improvised explosive device in Afghanistan, he had one thought as he lost consciousness: I have to keep the promise I made to my dad. DT was orphaned at the age of fourteen, and on the night before his father died, he repeated the promise his dad had required of him: “Take care of your brothers and sisters.”

You can purchase a copy of the book and have it signed on Sept. 15, at 6:00 p.m. at the Tattered Cover bookstore.