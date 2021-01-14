A Paratriathlon’s story of inspiration and success

Living Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21. 

Paralympian Melissa Stockwell joined ROTC in college and was commissioned in the Army.
In early 2004 she deployed to Iraq, and on April 13, 2004 her vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb. She became the first female to lose a limb in active combat.

Since then, she has become a three-time Paratriathlon World Champion and a bronze medalist from the 2016 Rio Paralympics. She is also a huge advocate of the Semper Fi & America’s Fund. She joins us this morning to share her story.

To learn more, visit: TheFund.org

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

Watch Living Local

watch living local

Living Local Facebook Feed

Living Local on Facebook

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Twitter

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins

Living Local on Instagram

Follow Living Local

Follow Claudia Garofalo

Follow Maria Parmigiani

Follow Mia Atkins