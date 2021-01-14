A Paratriathlon’s story of inspiration and success

Paralympian Melissa Stockwell joined ROTC in college and was commissioned in the Army.
In early 2004 she deployed to Iraq, and on April 13, 2004 her vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb. She became the first female to lose a limb in active combat.
Since then, she has become a three-time Paratriathlon World Champion and a bronze medalist from the 2016 Rio Paralympics. She is also a huge advocate of the Semper Fi & America’s Fund. She joins us this morning to share her story.
