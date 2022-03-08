John Register is a Silver medalist, two-time, two-sport Paralympic Athlete, two-time Olympic trials qualifier, combat Army veteran, amputee, and the founder of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s now defunct Paralympic Military Sport Program. Register uses his life experience as an inspirational speaker to inspire people to hurdle adversity, amputate fear, and embrace a new normal mindset to win life’s medals.
