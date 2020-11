Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

Strata Integrated Wellness and Spa at Garden of the Gods Resort and Club is the new way to experience a life-changing health boost.

Here, you can discover the best in concierge modern medicine and clinical expertise from nearly 20 health and wellness specialty providers all under one roof.

To learn more, visit: GardenOfTheGodsResort.com