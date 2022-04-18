Funky’s One Night Stand: A Staged Reading Series, emerges from the ashes for the first time in years with JURGEN: THE PAWNBROKER by local playwright Chuck Cabell.



You won’t want to miss this one, based on an original novel written by Chuck’s cousin in 1919. It’s been in the making for decades and has been bursting at the seems to make it’s appearance on stage.



–> Click here to get tickets for Jurgen: The Pawnbroker.