Colorado Springs is readying for a good time as North Side Social, a family-friendly, open-air dining venue featuring a variety of indoor games, sports channels and craft food and drinks, celebrates its grand opening this weekend, Feb. 14-16th.

Mackenzie Maltby-Tamayo, Director of Sales and Marketing and Aaron Seller, General Manager, are in studio this morning with all the details.

For more, visit: northsidesocialco.com