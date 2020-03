A List Local Restaurants Open For Pick-Up Or Delivery

PARAVIVINI’S ITALIAN BISTRO IS NOW OFFERING CURB SIDE PICK-UP

On March 16th, Governor Polis announced the mandatory closure of all restaurants, bars, and casinos through the next 30 days. This announcement includes any business that would bring more than 10 people together at once including, gyms, casinos, theatres and movie theaters. The news has left local business owners scrambling for alternatives to keep their business afloat.

Delivery services like Grub Hub or Door Dash have announced they will reduce or even waive the usual 30% charge per delivery imposed on independent local businesses. This is a good time to come together as a community to support our local businesses.

Here is a list of all businesses open for pick up or delivery. If your business remains open please send an email to KXRMNews@nexstar.tv and let us know.

LUCKY DUMPLING FOUR BY BROTHER LUCK PARAVIVINI’S ITALIAN BISTRO SOPRA ANTIPASTO AND WINE BAR PATTY JEWETT’S SNACK SHACK OMELETTE PARLOR RED GRAVY JAX FISH HOUSE & OYSTER BAR JACK QUINNS PIG LATIN COCINA TASTE OF JERUSALEM CAFÉ CROQUETTE’S BAKERY AND BISTRO THAI LILY CUISINE AND YAKITORI8 MOTHER MUFF’S KITCHEN AND SPIRITS THE COFFEE EXCHANGE ODDYSEY GASTRO PUB POPEYES LUCHAL’S GOURMET CATERING BINGO BURGERS JAVA PUNK COFFEE 105 SOCIAL HOUSE COLORADO MOUNTAIN BREWERY ALLSTAR PIZZERIA MONICA’S ITALIAN DELI CHEBA HUT THAI BASIL ROMAN VILLA WING STOP VAQUERO’S MEXICAN RESTAURANT WALTER’S BISTRO COWGIRL KETTLE CORN JEI SUSHI BLACK FOREST FOOD CAFÉ & DELI EL PADRINO MEXICANO THE PUBLIC HOUSE DRIFTER’S KING CHEF DINER LITTLE CAESARS BILLY’S PIZZA URBAN STEAM DOZO SUSHI SPECIAL GROUNDS COFFEE SHOP MARIGOLD RESTAURANT & BAKERY HEIDI’S SPORTS BAR & GRILL THE ROSWELL BIG TRAIN RESTAURANT WADE’S CAFÉ BIRD DOG BBQ MONTEREY HOUSE CARRABBA’S HELL’S KITCHEN WILD GINGER THAI ON THE BORDER DANIEL’S TACO SHAH’S KABOB & GYRO DUCA’S NEAPOLITAN PIZZA WESLEY OWENS COFFEE HATCH COVER BEAST AND BREWS BACK EAST BAR AND GRILL ADAM’S MOUNTAIN CAFÉ DENVER BISCUT COMPANY ATOMIC COWBOY FAT SULLY’S ROOKIES TAPHOUSE AND EATERY SMALL CAKES TASTE OF PHILLY THE BENCH ODYSSEY GASTROPUB SURA KOREAN RESTAURANT FRANKIE’S TOO WHEEL COFFEE JIMMY JOHN’S SUBWAY ONO FOODS PANINO’S SLICE 420 COLORADO CRAFT BAMBINO’S URBAN PIZZERIA EDELWEISS GERMAN RESTAURANT VILLAGE INN JOEY’S PIZZA P.F. CHANG’S LAZY DOG RESTAURANT & BAR TEXAS ROADHOUSE HAVANA GRILL WILD BILL’S BUFFALO WINGS PANERA BREAD POOR RICHARD’S RICO’S CAFE GOOD COMPANY RESTAURANT & BAR LEON GESSI’S ROC & RO SUSHI ON THE GO AMANDA’S FONDA SUSIE’S WESTSIDE CAFE CEBERUS BREWING CO NEW CHINA KITCHEN SPECIAL GROUNDS COFFEE SHOP CORIANDER FLAVORS OF INDIA QDOBA THE MASON JAR MARLEE RAE’S IHOP TLAQUEPAQUE ROLL UP

A HAND WRITTEN SIGN IN TLAQUEPAQUE’S WINDOW