Mitchell Dixon turned the legacy of his grandfather into a business he’s proud of. Dixon says he is hoping to grow is coffee food truck business into something even bigger, including catering.
Hear his story and find him on social media.
Click here: Legacy Coffee
A grandfather’s legacy becomes Legacy Coffee
Mitchell Dixon turned the legacy of his grandfather into a business he’s proud of. Dixon says he is hoping to grow is coffee food truck business into something even bigger, including catering.