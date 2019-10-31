A good time at Sugar Skulls and Marigolds in Pueblo

What an evening as the crew from Fox 21 headed to Pueblo for the Sugar Skulls and Marigolds event at the Pueblo Convention Center. From tequila tastings to vibrant mariachi music, this event is a must-attend.
