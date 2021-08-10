A COS author and fitness trainer inspires others to change their attitude on aging

Fitness Trainer and Author, Matt Schechner, has dedicated his life to helping people become the best version of themselves after overcoming spinal surgery to remove a tumor as a teenager.

Schechner wrote a book called “Don’t Sweat 60, and in it he relays his story in detail and the methods used to avoid wearing the brace, allowing him to get in the shape he is now. He is now teaching older people safe and simple exercises, while also changing their attitude on age.

For more information on Matt Schechner, click here: Don’t Sweat 60
To find his book, click here: Amazon

