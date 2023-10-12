(SPONSORED) — Have you ever tried a Paleta? Well, now you’ll have the chance to at Paleta Bar in Colorado Springs! With over 25 menu options to choose from, there really is something for everyone.

Paletas are Spanish for ice pops and are handmade using the finest ingredients.

Owner of the Colorado Springs location, Andrew O’Bryan, stopped by the Loving Living Local studio to give Nova and Jen just a small sample of what you can expect at The Paleta Bar.

The business also has house-made agua frescas, along with other savory offerings, and will soon be celebrating its one-year anniversary party. The Paleta Bar can cater for any event, or office party with a wide range of options to choose from to make your event extra special.