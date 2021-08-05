A Collective Pop-up Market this weekend at The Next Us to benefit CASA of the Pikes Peak Region

Living Local Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Local section of FOX21News.com are those of individual sponsors, not FOX21.

The Success Collective is putting on a Pop-up Market that will benefit the local kids in the foster care system.

This Saturday, August 7th, from 9 am to 1 pm at The Next Us (525 N Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903) in downtown Colorado Springs, the pop-up shop will have 20 vendors, facepainting, foods trucks, and so much more!

The Success Collective also gives back to the community in multiple ways including their annual Panty Party – a feminine hygiene drive for women who are homeless. Plus — their latest endeavor is a local weekly podcast called “Inspiring Women of the 719”.

For more information on the event, the organization, and its podcast, go to The Success Collective website.