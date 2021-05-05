A closer look at the Comprehensive Joint Replacement Progam at the Colorado Springs Orthopaedic Group

COLORADO SPRINGS -- A Pueblo man was sentenced to 60 years behind bars Wednesday for a murder he committed more than 30 years ago. James Papol agreed to a plea deal in the death of Mary Lynn Renkel Vialpando and pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder and aggravated robbery. He faced 40-60 years.

Wednesday, several witnesses were called to the stand, including El Paso County Coroner, Dr. Leon Kelly, who testified that he reviewed Mary Lynn's autopsy. He said she died from multiple injuries, including stab wounds and blunt force trauma to the head.